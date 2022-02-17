Lewes Swing Bridge Placed At New Home

The historic Lewes Swing Bridge is now in place at its new home – the intersection of American Legion Road and the rail trail.

According to the Lewes Junction Railroad and Bridge Association, the project to remove the bridge from the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Tuesday involved a 900-ton crane and a special multi-axle articulated trailer.

Photos are courtesy of David Ludlow, Board member of Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association (LJRBA)

Additional work is plan to reassemble some parts of the bridge that were removed such as decking, ties and rails, the access ladder and the turning rod. The Association also plans to install some interpretative signage, benches and landscaping around the display.

The decision was made to move the bridge from where it stood for 106 years because of settlement in the foundation.

For more information, please visit www.lewesjunctionrr.org