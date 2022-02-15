Update: Lewes Swing Bridge Removal Project Underway – Again

Update:

The historic Lewes Railroad Swing Bridge is on the move.

According to DelDOT, the more-than-century-old bridge was successfully lifted up from the Lewes – Rehoboth Canal this morning.

It will be taken to a display area where American Legion Road meets the multi-use trail.

The foundation at the canal was found to be settling, and the decision was made several months ago to relocate the bridge from where it had resided since 1916.

It was one of the last remaining hand-operated swing bridges in the country.

Original story:

DelDOT plans to begin work today (Tuesday) in another attempt to relocate the Lewes Swing Bridge.

DelDOT photo shared via Twitter Feb. 15th, 2022

The historic railroad swing bridge at the Rehoboth-Lewes Canal was found to be heavier than originally estimated when an attempt was made to remove it in November.

According to DelDOT, a portion of Gills Neck Road will be closed between Schley Avenue and Black Marlin Drive until Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. A portion of the Junction Breakwater Trail will be closed between American Legion Road and Freeman Memorial Highway until Friday night during the removal process.

Access will be available to homes and businesses in the area, but detour routes will be in place.

The bridge is one of the last remaining hand-operated swing bridges in the country. It was decommissioned in 2017.

