A new Delaware record tilefish has been snagged by a Lewes teenager.

13-year-old Dylan Baker was on a private boat when hooked a golden tilefish that weighed 52 pounds, 12.8 ounces. It measured 45-and-a-half inches long, with a girth of 34 inches.

According to DNREC, the monster fish was weighed at Hook ‘Em & Cook ‘Em and confirmed by Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police.

