Lewes to Conduct Hydrant Flow Test of Wednesday

The Water Department in Lewes will conduct Hydrant Flow Test on Wednesday, September 21. Residents may experience low water pressure or discolored water for up to 24 hours. You’re asked to run your water on cold for 10 to 15 minutes until it clears. It’s also advised that you NOT do laundry during this time.

These hydrant flow tests are necessary because, as of October 11, 2021, the City of Lewes requires all one/two family dwelling projects that are deemed to be new construction to have a fire suppression system installed in the dwelling. This requires the Water Department to certify the hydrant location, the system flow, static/residual and pitot pressure and the availability of water flow for the dwelling prior to the City of Lewes granting a Building Permit.

Questions or concerns about the hydrant flow test requirements – contact the City of Lewes at 302-645-7777. Questions or concerns about issues with the water quality – contact Lewes BPW at 302-645-6228.