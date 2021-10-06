Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail To Close Thursday for Herbicide Treatment
October 6, 2021/
The Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail is scheduled to be closed Thursday from Cool Spring Road to Savannah Road.
According to DelDOT, herbicide will be applied along the route for control of vegetation.
The closure is scheduled between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. If the weather turns inclement, the spraying and trail closure would be rescheduled for this Friday.
