Lewes to Georgetown Trail to Temporarily Close Due to Herbicide Application

The Lewes to Georgetown Trail will be closed from Cool Spring Road to Savannah Road from 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 23rd until 8:00 a.m. that day pending weather. The closure is due to a required herbicide application for vegetation control. The rain date is Thursday, April 24th from 12:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m.

Additional Information from DelDOT:

The Delaware Department of Transportation and its hired contractor only apply herbicides that are registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for vegetation control purposes. The EPA has determined through its testing and review process that when these herbicides are applied according to the label instructions, their application “poses no unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife, or the environment.”