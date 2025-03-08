Lewes Wastewater Operations Restored after Early Morning Shutdown

Around 7am Saturday the Lewes Wastewater Treatment Facility experienced a shutdown – leading to a minor overflow near American Legion Road. BPW officials say the situation was quickly addressed by staff, the operator of the plant and Sussex County – with minimal impact to the surrounding area.

Multiple agencies assisted in containing and cleaning the affected roadway – the overflow was limited to the outer edge of American Legion Road just outside the wastewater facility.

Plant operations were fully restored around 1:30pm. Staff will remain on-site to monitor systems and oversee final cleanup efforts to ensure continued environmental safety.