Lewes Woman Arrested for 6th DUI Offense

A Lewes woman is facing her sixth DUI offense.

Delaware State Police say troopers were dispatched to a supermarket along Coastal Highway Tuesday for a report of an intoxicated person who was shoplifting. Police had earlier learned about a vehicle that was swerving before entering the parking lot.

Troopers were told someone stuffed meat into her purse and left without paying. She was found in her running vehicle, and police say an open bottle of alcohol was in plain sight and alcohol was smelled.

58-year-old Donna Connelly was taken into custody after a DUI investigation turned up five previous arrests, and indicated that her license was suspended.

Connolly was arraigned and committed to the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $11,200 cash only bond.