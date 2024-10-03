Lewes Woman Arrested for 6th Offense DUI

Delaware State Police have arrested a 62-year-old Lewes woman for her 6th felony DUI offense. The arrest happened yesterday October 2nd shortly before 5 p.m., when troopers responded to Old Orchard Road near New Road in Lewes. Police responded to the report of a vehicle that was swerving all over the road and had hit a curb. Before troopers arrived, they were told that a concerned motorist was following the Chevrolet Equinox and reported that it was disabled on Minos Conaway Road west of Coastal Highway. When troopers arrived, the driver of the Equinox, identified as Donna Connelly, showed multiple signs of impairment. Troopers administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and after the tests, she was arrested for driving under the influence. A computer check showed that Connelly had five prior DUI-related convictions. Connelly faces charges that include 6th Offense DUI (Felony) and Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession. She is at Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $10,050 secured bond.

