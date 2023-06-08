Lewes Woman Charged With 3rd Offense Felony DUI

Delaware State Police have arrested 52-year-old Laura Wilson of Lewes for felony DUI and resisting arrest following a pursuit that occurred in Lewes overnight. At just before 1 am, a trooper on patrol observed a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee heading westbound on John J. Williams Highway approaching the intersection at Camellia Drive. The Jeep did not have its headlights on despite it being dark outside, and the trooper attempted to stop the car. The driver failed to comply and began turning left onto Camellia Drive. The Jeep struck a guardrail, proceeded into the Love Creek neighborhood, and drove throughout Love Creek until it came to a stop at Camellia Drive and Cornflower Lane. As the officer attempted to handcuff her, she resisted. The trooper smelled alcohol and detected signs of impairment with Wilson. A computer check showed that Wilson has two prior convictions for DUI. Wilson faces several charges that include 3rd Offense Felony DUI. Wilson is currently at SCI on over $6,300 secured bond.