Lewes Woman Charged With Reckless Endangering

A Lewes woman is charged with trying to strike several people with her car.

Delaware State Police say troopers responded to a home on South Old State Road in Ellendale Wednesday morning. An investigation, according to police, determined that 37-year-old Tyshia Coursey got into an argument with a woman and her adult daughters, then drove in circles and nearly struck the women and several parked vehicles. Then, she left the scene.

Coursey was taken into custody later without incident. She is charged with reckless endangering, criminal trespass, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Coursey’s seven-month-old child was in the back seat of the vehicle at the time.

No one was injured. Coursey has been released on her own recognizance.