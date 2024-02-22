Lewes Woman to Join Discussion Panel at the 68th United Nations Commission on the Status of Women

Kim Hoey Stevenson of Lewes, and a member of American Mothers, Inc.®, was recently chosen to take part in a multi-national discussion panel at the 68th United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) on Wednesday, March 13th in New York City. The panel, sponsored by American Mothers, Inc.® is titled “Global Mom Power.” The members will discuss the impact of moms who cross borders to collaborate, educate and create replicable real-world examples that accelerate the achievement and economic empowerment of women and girls.

In the photo l-r: Connell Branan, Kim Hoey Stevenson, Emily Brooks, and Renae Reinardy in a screenshot from the UN CSW panel held last year. Hoey Stevenson will take part in a panel discussion again this year.

Additional Information from American Mothers Inc.®

Hoey Stevenson, a member of American Mothers, Inc.® is and an advocate for global women’s

rights is an award-winning journalist and writer as well as an expert on mentoring.

The Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) is the principal global intergovernmental body

exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.

The CSW is instrumental in promoting women’s rights, documenting the reality of women’s

lives throughout the world, and shaping global standards on gender equality and the

empowerment of women.



American Mothers, Inc.® is a national non-profit committed to valuing mothers through service

and education. Since 1935, American Mothers, Inc has worked to educate, inspire, and

recognize mothers through programs that teach, support, and honor moms, empowering them

to positively impact their families and communities. American Mothers, Inc.® is also the official

sponsor of Mother’s Day. This is the second panel discussion at the CSW Hoey Stevenson has

participated in.



Joining Hoey Stevenson, on the panel are: Connell Sullivan Branan, of Oklahoma City,

Oklahoma, immediate past president of American Mothers, Inc.® and the head of the AMI

UNCSW team. Dr. Renae Reinardy, Fargo, North Dakota, psychologist and former National

Mother of the Year, and co-founder of the US/Nigerian Women’s Collaborative. Emily Brooks,

Fargo, North Dakota, owner of Taea Made, marketing director for Fargo Pinball and co-founder

of the US/Nigerian Women’s Collaborative, and marketing director of Fargo Pinball. Sharon

Parker, Calvert County, Maryland, a Lead from Within strategist, who specializes in projects and

initiatives that benefit communities. Uju Roch-Anwukah, Abuja, Nigeria, Assistant to the

President of Nigeria for Public Health and Country Director of U-Save Foundation and co-

founder of the US/Nigerian Women’s Collaborative.



The Global Mom discussion panel will highlight the transformative influence of maternal

collaboration across borders. With a focus on finding practical solutions for poverty and

financing initiatives from a gender perspective, as well as the power of making new connections

through simple communication.

As a champion for collaborative action and inclusive policymaking, Stevenson’s

contributions to the discussion panel are poised to inspire meaningful change and foster

greater solidarity among advocates for women’s rights worldwide.



The 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women is scheduled from March 11 to

March 22, 2024 in New York. Representatives from Member States, UN entities, and ECOSOC-

accredited non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from diverse regions worldwide will gather

to discuss the year’s theme, “Accelerating the achievement of gender equality and the

empowerment of all women and girls by addressing poverty and strengthening institutions and

financing with a gender perspective.”



As the principal global intergovernmental body dedicated to promoting gender equality, the

CSW’s sessions provide a platform for critical discussions and actionable solutions.

American Mothers participation in the CSW 68th session reflects its ongoing dedication to

advancing gender equality and maternal empowerment on a global scale. For more information

on the 68 the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women and American Mothers, Inc.®

go to unwomen.org and AmericanMothers.org.