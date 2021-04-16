License Plate Reader Alerts OCPD to Wanted Berlin Man

Image courtesy OCPD

A Berlin man was arrested by Ocean City Police last week after police received a license plate reader alert. The alert told police that a Jeep Compass associated with a person with an outstanding warrant had entered the resort by way of Route 90. Police learned 49 year old Carlos Smullen of Berlin was wanted on an outstanding warrant for 1st degree assault involving a handgun. The vehicle was located unoccupied at a north-end hotel, but police located Smullen and he was arrested without incident.

Smullen was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and held without bail. Smullen has been transferred to the Worcester County Jail for a bail review.