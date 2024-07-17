Licensed Clinical Social Worker Arrested for Sexual Abuse of Minor

A 66-year-old Parsonsburg, Maryland man has been arrested for the sexual abuse of a minor that occurred in Wicomico County several years ago as reported by the victim. Reginald Harrison Shockley was taken into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant in reference to the investigation on July 16th by Detectives with the Child Advocacy Center. During the investigation, it was discovered that Shockley was employed as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who frequently had access to children during his employment.

Reginald Harrison Shockley (from Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office FB Page)

Investigators are asking anyone with information or concerns regarding Shockley to contact the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center at 410-334-6955 or the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division at 410-548-4898.