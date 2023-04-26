Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller Visits Eastern Shore to Highlight Education and Career Development Opportunities for Young Marylanders

Lt. Governor Aruna Miller this week visited three institutions in Salisbury and Princess Anne that serve to educate Marylanders and provide workforce development skills to young people on the Eastern Shore. At each stop, Lt. Gov. Miller highlighted the critical work of these facilities in helping young Marylanders succeed in jobs of the future, as well as the Moore-Miller Administration’s actions to enhance workforce development.

Lt. Gov. Miller visited Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury, where she visited the college’s new Applied Technology Center (ATC). Programs offered by the ATC include training welders for careers in the off-shore wind manufacturing sector. Last week, the Moore-Miller Administration solidified its commitment to creating off-shore wind jobs when Gov. Moore signed the POWER Act into law.

Lt. Gov. Miller also visited Junior Achievement of Eastern Shore in Salisbury, where students this fall will have engage in financial literacy education in a creative environment, and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES), where Lt. Gov. Miller met with UMES President Heidi Anderson and discussed funding in the Moore-Miller FY24 Budget for renovations on the UMES Agricultural Research Center and the University’s work to establish a veterinary school.