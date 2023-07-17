Lifeguard Injured in Dewey Beach Competition; Flown to Trauma Center

A North Shores lifeguard was seriously injured Monday night during the lifeguard competition in Dewey Beach.

News Photo: David Moskowitz

The accident occurred as he was making an entry for the surf-dash event around 6:35 p.m. The 21-year-old struck his head and suffered a suspected spinal injury. He was taken by ambulance from Dagsworthy Street to the Rehoboth Elementary School where the Delaware State Police helicopter “Trooper 2” flew him to a trauma center.

News Photo: Dr. Thomas Evans

About 15 minutes later, a man in his 50’s also suffered a suspected neck injury in the surf off Hickman Street in Rehoboth Beach. A medevac helicopter was called for him as well but it was later canceled and EMS personnel took him by ambulance to the hospital. His injuries were not as serious as first thought.