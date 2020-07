A preliminary investigation indicates that a bolt of lightning may have caused a mobile home fire in Wicomico County, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire on Meadow Bridge Road in Fruitland was reported Tuesday night at about 8:33 p.m. About 25 members of the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Company had the fire under control in less than one hour. No injuries were reported.

Damage caused to the structure is estimated at $15,000, and damage to contents was approximately $1,000