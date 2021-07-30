Lightning Sparks Attic Fire In Angola

Lightning struck a home in Middle Creek Preserve in Angola during Thursday afternoon’s storm.

According to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, firefighters were dispatched to a home on Caldwell Circle Thursday afternoon, and discovered a working fire in the attic of the home. The fire was quickly put out. No injuries were reported.

Members of the Lewes Fire Department, Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Sussex EMS also assisted. The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office also responded.