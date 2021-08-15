Lightning Strike Likely Cause Of House Fire

A house fire early Sunday was likely caused by a lightning strike.

According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, the fire was reported overnight at a home on Rivers Edge Road in Stonewater Creek. The fire was discovered in a first-floor crawl space. Smoke spread through the home, and firefighters had to cut through flooring to combat the blaze.

Residents had to find temporary shelter due to the fire.

Lewes and Millsboro firefighters also responded, as did Sussex County Paramedics and Mid-Sussex Rescue Squad. The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is also investigating the fire.