Lincoln house fire under investigation

State fire officials are investigating after a fire tore through a home in Lincoln, Delaware.

According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, the blaze broke out shortly after 12:30 p.m., Tuesday at a home in the 9000 block of Greentop Road.

The Ellendale Fire Company arrived on the scene and found flames coming from the front of the structure. Several fire companies arrived on scene to assist.

State fire investigators were called to the scene and the origin and cause is still under investigation.

Fire damage is estimated at $15,000. There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information pertaining to this fire is asked to contact investigators at the State Fire Marshal’s – Sussex County Division at (302) 856-5600.