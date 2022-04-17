Lincoln Man Arrested after Chase in Stolen Car

Image courtesy DSP

A Lincoln man has been arrested after a pursuit in a stolen car Saturday night. Delaware State Police were called to Rehoboth Beach for a theft in progress when a white man was seen going through vehicles and was confronted by a witness. The suspect ran towards the Loft Apartments and jumped into an Infiniti M35 running at the rear of the complex. As police arrived, the suspect, 43 year old William Tatman, began to drive off – dragging the car’s 21 year old owner who was trying to open the door to stop the car. The suspect took off with police following him down Route 9 until stop sticks stopped the car at Route 30 and Reynolds Pond Road. Tatman was arrested without further incident.

Tatman was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 7 and charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)- 2 counts

Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)- 2 counts

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Theft Under $1,500- 3 counts

Resisting Arrest

Numerous Traffic Violations

Tatman was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on$146,353.00 cash bond.