Lincoln Man Arrested for 10th Offense DUI

A Lincoln, Delaware man was stopped after a Delaware State Trooper observed his vehicle fail to maintain a lane on Greenly Avenue in Lincoln. Police contacted the driver, 58 year old Anthony Nesmith, and observed signs of impairment. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered and Nesmith was arrested for DUI. A computer check showed Nesmith had 9 prior DUI-related convictions.

Nesmith was transported to Troop 7, where he was charged with the crime listed below:

Diving a Vehicle Under the Influence of any Alcohol (Felony)

Failed to Remain Within Single Lane

Nesmith was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $8,000 cash bond.