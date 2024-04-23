Lincoln Man Arrested for Burglary in Georgetown

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police have arrested a Lincoln man for a burglary and theft in the Harbeson-Georgetown area in March. Police were called to a home on Route 9 after it was discovered that a 4-wheeler, mini-bike and numerous power tools were taken from a storage container on the property. Another theft was investigated on April 18th on Prettyman Road where lawn and garden equipment were stolen from a 66 year old woman.

The investigation led police to 32 year old Frank Montgomery of Lincoln as the suspect in both burglaries.

Montgomery was arrested Monday and taken to Troop 4 where he was charged with 3rd degree burglary, theft and 3rd degree criminal trespass. He was released on his own recognizance.