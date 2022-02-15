Lincoln Man Arrested For Crimes Related To Drugs, Weapons

A Lincoln man is facing weapons-and-drug-related charges following a report of suspicious activity at the High Point mobile home community in Frederica.

Emmanuel Vargas-Lopez

According to Delaware State Police, troopers investigated a report that a man would not leave someone’s property, and he was found to be trespassing when officers arrived. Police said 34-year-old Emmanuel Vargas-Lopez of Lincoln began to resist arrest and tried to head-butt the arresting troopers. Also, police said he tried to swallow a bag containing heroin.

After he was taken into custody, police said a search turned up numerous pills, suspected counterfeit-controlled heroin and cocaine and crystal rocks suspected to be methamphetamine.

According to police, an investigation determined that Vargas-Lopez fired two shots into the air as he was driving past residences. His vehicle was found parked in the area, and two handguns with extended magazines were out in plain view.

The investigation determined before Lopez trespassed on Holly Drive, he used a firearm while driving past residences in the community and fired two rounds into the air. An examination of the crime scene was conducted, and spent shell casings were discovered in the roadway. In the same area, two individuals were standing outside in close proximity to where the shootings occurred. Lopez’s vehicle was located parked in the area, and two black handguns with extended magazines were observed in plain view.

Lopez was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 3 and charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Tampering With Physical Evidence (Felony)

(Two Counts)- Reckless Endangering Second Degree

Resisting Arrest

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Criminal Trespass Third Degree

He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and released after posting a $25,601.00 secured bond.