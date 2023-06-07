Lincoln Man Arrested for DUI, Receiving Stolen Handgun Following Vehicle Pursuit in Smyrna Area

Delaware State Police have arrested a 34-year-old Lincoln man following a vehicle pursuit in the Smyrna area last night, in which the driver ended up losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a ditch. Troopers observed signs of impairment on Miguel Fantauzzi-Rivera, and a DUI investigation ensued. A subsequent search of his vehicle led to the discovery of a handgun reported stolen out of Columbia, South Carolina. Fantauzzi-Rivera faces DUI and weapon charges and was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on over $8,100 secured bond. A trooper had been investigating a violation of a court order at a residence on West Glenwood Avenue after which the vehicle pursuit occurred.