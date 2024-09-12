Lincoln Man Arrested on Drug and Firearm Charges

Dover Police have arrested a 29-year-old Lincoln man on drug and firearm charges. Yesterday–Wednesday evening—Police spoke with Khiheim Hanzer in a parking lot on North DuPont Highway. Hanzer had an outstanding Capias for his arrest and officers took him into custody without incident. Officers searched Hanzer and located over $700 in suspected drug proceeds, 22 bags of heroin, 3.2 grams of crack cocaine, and a loaded Glock 42 handgun. Hanzer was transported to Dover Police Department where he was processed and arraigned. He faces several charges and is now at SCI on over $116,000 cash bail.

Additional Information from the Dover Police Department:

Hanzer was committed to SCI on $116,400 cash bail on the following charges:

-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (3x)

-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

-Possession of a Controlled Substance (2x)