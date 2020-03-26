Lincoln man arrested on drug charges in Laurel

Delaware State Police have arrested a Lincoln man on multiple drug charges in Laurel.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m., Wednesday when troopers were dispatched to the Royal Farms on Sussex Highway in Laurel to check on the welfare of a person who was continuously driving around the building in circles.

The suspect had left the area in a silver Lexus prior to the arrival of police. Troopers would later spot the vehicle in the parking lot of the Lakeside Inn.

Standing next to the driver’s side door of the vehicle was 42-year-old Lamont A. Hazzard, who matched the description of the driver at Royal Farms.

As police made contact with Hazzard, an odor of alcohol was detected. Further investigation led to the discovery of 10.46 grams of Methamphetamine, .196 grams of Heroin, (4) Lorazepam pills, and drug paraphernalia.

Hazzard was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity, Possession With Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts). He was arraigned and released on $30,800.00 unsecured bond.