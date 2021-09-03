Lincoln Man Arrested On Drug-Weapon Charges

A Lincoln man faces weapon-and-drug related charges following an attempt to serve him with a warrant.

Delaware State Police said troopers visited a camper along Gun and Rod Club Road near Harrington and saw a man in a vehicle matching the description of who they were looking for. A smell of marijuana led to an investigation. According to police, a search turned up heroin, crack cocaine, a 9-mm handgun with nine rounds of ammunition, drug paraphernalia and two packages of THC edible gummies.

Police said 53-year-old Milton Lofland was also carrying $540 in suspected drug proceeds. The handgun was also reported to be stolen in Pennsylvania.

Lofland is charged with:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Two Counts- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Two Counts- Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana (Civil Violation)

Lofland was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $35,700.00 cash bond.