Lincoln Man Arrested On Drug-Weapon Charges
A Lincoln man faces weapon-and-drug related charges following an attempt to serve him with a warrant.
Delaware State Police said troopers visited a camper along Gun and Rod Club Road near Harrington and saw a man in a vehicle matching the description of who they were looking for. A smell of marijuana led to an investigation. According to police, a search turned up heroin, crack cocaine, a 9-mm handgun with nine rounds of ammunition, drug paraphernalia and two packages of THC edible gummies.
Police said 53-year-old Milton Lofland was also carrying $540 in suspected drug proceeds. The handgun was also reported to be stolen in Pennsylvania.
Lofland is charged with:
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Two Counts- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
Two Counts- Possession of a Controlled Substance
Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Possession of Marijuana (Civil Violation)
Lofland was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $35,700.00 cash bond.