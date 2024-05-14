Lincoln Man Arrested on Drug & Weapons Offenses after Traffic Stop
A Lincoln man has been arrested after he was spotted speeding southbound on Coastal Highway near Eagles Crest Road near Milton on Sunday morning. During a traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car and smoke was seen coming from the center armrest – and traces of marijuana were visible on 33 year old Joshua Witty’s clothes. Witty, who is from Lincoln, got out of the car at the trooper’s request, but then tried to get back in as the trooper arrested him. A search of Witty and the vehicle turned up a loaded two loaded handguns, over $700 in suspected drug proceeds, drug paraphernalia, 863 bags of heroin as well as 3 prescription pills, crack, cocaine and methamphetamine.
Witty was transported to Troop 7, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)- 2 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)- 3 counts
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 3 (Felony)- 3 counts
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person who Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of a Controlled Substance- 2 counts
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia- 2 counts
- Traffic Offenses
Witty was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $171,502 cash bond.