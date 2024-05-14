Lincoln Man Arrested on Drug & Weapons Offenses after Traffic Stop

Image courtesy DSP

A Lincoln man has been arrested after he was spotted speeding southbound on Coastal Highway near Eagles Crest Road near Milton on Sunday morning. During a traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car and smoke was seen coming from the center armrest – and traces of marijuana were visible on 33 year old Joshua Witty’s clothes. Witty, who is from Lincoln, got out of the car at the trooper’s request, but then tried to get back in as the trooper arrested him. A search of Witty and the vehicle turned up a loaded two loaded handguns, over $700 in suspected drug proceeds, drug paraphernalia, 863 bags of heroin as well as 3 prescription pills, crack, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Witty was transported to Troop 7, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)- 2 counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)- 3 counts

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 3 (Felony)- 3 counts

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person who Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Possession of a Controlled Substance- 2 counts

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia- 2 counts

Traffic Offenses

Witty was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $171,502 cash bond.