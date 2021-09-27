Lincoln Man Charged after Ellendale Traffic Stop

Image courtesy DSP

A Lincoln man has been arrested on criminal and traffic charges after a traffic stop Sunday night in Ellendale. A Delaware State Police trooper was behind a Chrysler 200 on Route 16 when a computer check showed the registered owner and driver had a suspended license and two active warrants. The trooper conducted a traffic stop and 25 year old Javon Currie was arrested. A search of the vehicle turned up a handgun magazine, 9mm handgun, drug paraphernalia and over 47 grams of marijuana.

Currie faces multiple charges:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving While Suspended

Display of Suspended License

Possession of Suspended License

Currie was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released on a $30,602.00 unsecured bond.