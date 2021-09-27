Lincoln Man Charged after Ellendale Traffic Stop
September 27, 2021/
A Lincoln man has been arrested on criminal and traffic charges after a traffic stop Sunday night in Ellendale. A Delaware State Police trooper was behind a Chrysler 200 on Route 16 when a computer check showed the registered owner and driver had a suspended license and two active warrants. The trooper conducted a traffic stop and 25 year old Javon Currie was arrested. A search of the vehicle turned up a handgun magazine, 9mm handgun, drug paraphernalia and over 47 grams of marijuana.
Currie faces multiple charges:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Driving While Suspended
- Display of Suspended License
- Possession of Suspended License
Currie was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released on a $30,602.00 unsecured bond.
Posted in Drug Charges, DSP, ellendale, Javon Currie - Lincoln, traffic charges, Traffic stop, weapons charges