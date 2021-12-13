Lincoln Man Charged for Assault

Image courtesy DSP

A Lincoln man has been arrested by Delaware State Police after an incident early Saturday morning. Police were called around 12:30am for an assault on Bogan Drive. Police learned that 36 year old Able Ramirez-Lopez was arguing with a 25 year old woman when it became physical. The victim received cuts and other injuries to the head and was treated at an area hospital. Four children were in the home at the time – none were injured.

Ramirez-Lopez was arrested and charged with 2nd degree assault and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and is being held at SCI in default of a $14,000 cash bond.