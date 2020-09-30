Lincoln Man Charged With 6th DUI

A Lincoln man is charged with his sixth offense DUI and other traffic offenses after being pulled over by Lewes Police.

Police say the driver was stopped for speeding during an enforcement initiative Monday morning on Savannah Road near Shields Elementary School.

Police suspected him to be driving under the influence.

Police say 54-year-old Richard Moore failed a sobriety test and was taken into custody.

Moore was arrested and charged with: