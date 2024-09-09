Lincoln Man Charged with Attempted Murder

Delaware State Police have arrested a Lincoln man for attempted murder and other offenses after a shooting Sunday morning at a residence on Deep Creek Drive near Lincoln. Police learned that the suspect, 52 year old Nicholas Mosley drove off before troopers arrived at the scene – but found a 43 year old woman and 20 year old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The 43 year old woman, Mosley’s wife, is hospitalized in critical condition. The 20 year old man, Mosley’s step-son, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Three others in the home at the time were not injured. A short time after the shooting, Mosley turned himself in at Troop 7 and has been charged with the following offenses:

Attempted to Commit Murder 1st Degree (Felony)

Assault 1st Degree (Felony)

Aggravated Menacing (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 3 counts

Possess a Firearm if Previously Convicted of a Violent Felony (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Mosley was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,101,000 cash bond.

Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is still actively investigating this incident and asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective D. Grassi by calling 302-365-8441 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.