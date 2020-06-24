Lincoln Man Charged With Domestic Assault In Harrington

A 52-year-old Lincoln man is facing charges related to a domestic incident in Harrington, according to police.

Officer responded to Diamond Court Apartments Tuesday afternoon and obtained a description of a suspect’s vehicle. 52-year-old Laurence Witty, according to police, was pulled over on Milford-Harrington Highway and was taken into custody without incident.

Police say Witty chocked the victim in her residence, held her down, punched her several times, threatened to kill her and stole the woman’s cellphone.

The victim was examined at the scene but declined to be taken to a hospital.

Witty is charged with strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, terroristic threatening, assault and theft. He was being held at SCI.



