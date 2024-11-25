Lincoln Man Charged with Hit & Run in Stolen Vehicle

A Lincoln man is charged with multiple offenses after a hit and run in a stolen vehicle Saturday morning in Lincoln. Delaware State Police were called to Dupont Boulevard and Johnson Road around 9:30am for a hit and run crash. Police learned that the suspect, 32 year old David Frasier, stole an unoccupied delivery truck while the driver was delivering a package on Johnson Road.

Frasier drove westbound and struck a BMW stopped at a red light – and drove northbound on Dupont Boulevard driving recklessly and spilling packages from the vehicle onto the road.

Frasier abandoned the truck and ran off on foot. Witnesses pointed Milford Police, who were also responding, to Frasier’s location. He was arrested and State Police tied him to the vehicle theft and crash. The occupants in the BMW were not injured.

Frasier is charged with multiple offenses:

Reckless Endanger 1st Degree (Felony) – 4 counts

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Driving While Suspended or Revoked

Leaving the Scene of Property Collision Accident

Failure to Report Public Highway Collision with Damage Greater than $2000

Failure to Provide Information at Collision Scene

Additional Traffic Offenses

Frasier was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $42,506 cash bond.