Lincoln Traffic Stop Results In Two Arrests

A traffic stop in Lincoln led to charges against two people this week.
Delaware State Police say a trooper on patrol ran a computer check on a vehicle in the area of Johnson Road and Front Street and determined the registered owner had a warrant out for arrest.
According to police a passenger in the vehicle, later identified as 29-year-old Joshua Witty of Lincoln, got out and tried to walk away, but complied when he was told to return. The driver, 46-year-old Angela Boone of Lincoln, was found to be wanted by Milford Police.
Boone was taken into custody without incident. Police say Witty tried to flee on foot into a wooded area and resisted arrest while tossing items into the brush.
Witty was taken into custody. State Police say a search of the area turned up heroin, marijuana, and heroin “wax folds.” Also, according to police, a search of Witty turned up some cocaine, and a search of the vehicle uncovered drug paraphernalia in the console.
Witty was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance- Heroin (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance- Cocaine (Felony)
- Tampering With Physical Evidence (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Marijuana – Personal Use Quantity – Civil Violation
He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #2 and was issued an unsecured bond in the amount of $12,610.
Boone was charged with the following crimes by the Delaware State Police:
- Breach of Release (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Failure to Surrender License
- Driving While Suspended
- Display of Suspended License
- Possession of Suspended License
She was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #2 and was issued a $1,000 cash bond and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution.