Lincoln Traffic Stop Results In Two Arrests

A traffic stop in Lincoln led to charges against two people this week.

Delaware State Police say a trooper on patrol ran a computer check on a vehicle in the area of Johnson Road and Front Street and determined the registered owner had a warrant out for arrest.

According to police a passenger in the vehicle, later identified as 29-year-old Joshua Witty of Lincoln, got out and tried to walk away, but complied when he was told to return. The driver, 46-year-old Angela Boone of Lincoln, was found to be wanted by Milford Police.

Boone was taken into custody without incident. Police say Witty tried to flee on foot into a wooded area and resisted arrest while tossing items into the brush.

Witty was taken into custody. State Police say a search of the area turned up heroin, marijuana, and heroin “wax folds.” Also, according to police, a search of Witty turned up some cocaine, and a search of the vehicle uncovered drug paraphernalia in the console.

State Police listed these charges:

Witty was charged with the following crimes:

Possession With Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance- Heroin (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance- Cocaine (Felony)

Tampering With Physical Evidence (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana – Personal Use Quantity – Civil Violation

He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #2 and was issued an unsecured bond in the amount of $12,610.

Boone was charged with the following crimes by the Delaware State Police:

Breach of Release (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Failure to Surrender License

Driving While Suspended

Display of Suspended License

Possession of Suspended License

She was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #2 and was issued a $1,000 cash bond and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution.