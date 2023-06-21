Lisa Blunt Rochester Announces Campaign for U.S. Senate

Today, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced her campaign to represent Delaware in the U.S. Senate. She launches her campaign on a promise to continue her work to create good jobs and access to opportunity, to protect our seniors, and to secure our fundamental freedoms – from reproductive freedom to voting rights. Congresswoman Rochester has represented Delaware in Congress for the past six years. She has previously served as Delaware’s Secretary of Labor, Deputy Secretary of Health and Social Services, and State Personnel Director.