Lisa Blunt Rochester’s First Bill as U.S. Senator Aims to Boost Affordable Housing Supply Nationwide

Many Americans who are struggling to find safe, affordable housing could see relief under new bipartisan legislation aimed at addressing the nation’s housing shortage. The goal of the Housing Supply Frameworks Act (S.1299) is to boost the supply of affordable housing across income levels. The legislation aims to help communities reform zoning and land use regulations by providing resources and national expertise through the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester emphasized that the nation’s housing crisis affects communities everywhere and called it unacceptable in a country as wealthy as the United States. She said the Housing Supply Frameworks Act aims to cut red tape and reduce regulatory barriers, making it easier and more affordable to build the housing communities need. The bill was introduced by Senator Blunt Rochester (D-Del.)—her first as a member of the U.S. Senate—alongside Senators John Fetterman (D-Pa.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.). In the House, the bill is led by Representatives Brittany Pettersen (D-CO-07) and Mike Flood (R-NE-01).

A one pager on the bill is available here. The full text is available here.