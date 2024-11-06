Senator-Elect Lisa Blunt Rochester’s Victory Speech

Lisa Blunt Rochester will become the first Black woman to represent Delaware in the Senate after she defeated Republican Eric Hansen and independent candidate Mike Katz. Shortly after the call of her race for U.S. Senate, Blunt Rochester took the stage in Wilmington to address Delaware and the nation. Excerpts from her speech included a celebration of her victory, emphasizing that this win and the victories to come are shared with the people. She pledged to work together with her constituents to lower costs, making basic needs like healthcare and food more affordable. She promised to protect and expand quality jobs with better pay and benefits and committed to advancing what she calls common-sense gun reforms and climate initiatives for a safer future. Blunt Rochester also affirmed a strong stance on protecting women’s rights, declaring that personal freedoms belong to individuals, not politicians.

Excerpts from Lisa Blunt Rochester’s Speech:

I stand here tonight humbled and with a heart filled with gratitude to “God” AND the “people of Delaware” for the trust you have placed in me.



Our journey has been paved with historic high hills and even a violent valley on January 6th, but I’m here to tell you Delaware, tonight, “Victory is ours” and the Diamond state is shining bright!

Even in these challenging — and yes, stressful times, I have seen the “greatness” of the First State because of the “goodness” of her people.



I’ve seen it throughout my time serving you… and I’ve seen it every day on the campaign trail.



From that small business owner in Middletown who shared the “feeling of pride” getting the keys to their own shop.



To the family farmer in Felton who cares for their land and is building a future for generations to come.



To the community leaders and activists who showed me contaminated well water in communities like Ellendale, and lead pipes in need of replacement in Wilmington — who today, because of their efforts, we are bringing clean drinking water to families — together.



And I’ve heard it in the passionate voice of a woman, widowed, who came up to me in a restaurant in Smyrna and said, “I saw you run for office after your husband died unexpectedly.



You got up… so I got up.”



And I see it every time a child approaches me and says, “I wrote my school project on you!”



Delaware, because of you, I know, that I know, “Bright Hope for our future is real!”

This campaign has been about you — your hopes, dreams, fears and aspirations — and my time in the Senate will also “always” be about you.



We all know, Delaware is more than just a small state.



We are fields and farms. We are beaches and bays. We are cities and towns. From Bridgeville to South Bridge… our communities represent the textured tapestry that is America.



Delaware is America.



And America is always worth fighting for.



We are a country that is strengthened over time by the soul and sacrifice of all who serve — and all who came before us.



So, as I prepare to step foot on that trail blazed by the three strong Black women senators who came before us — Ambassador Carol Moseley Braun, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Senator Laphonza Butler — I have a message to the young people who are standing up, speaking up, and giving your all for our country and the world.



“I see you, I’m grateful for you and you’ve got next!

[…]

And to every single volunteer and supporter who knocked those doors, walked in parades, called a voter, made me spaghetti, contributed what they could to our campaign, held a sign, or just said a prayer:



Tonight’s victory is because of you, and so, too, will be our victories in the Senate.



These victories will be because of the work we do together.



Together, we will lower costs so families don’t have to choose between putting food on the table or a trip to the emergency room.



Together, we will strengthen and protect the jobs of today and tomorrow — better skilled, higher wages, expanded benefits.



Together, we will pass common sense gun reform, combat climate change and ensure a better, safer future for our children.



Together, we will make it plain that “there is no room in our wombs for politicians” and we’re taking our rights back!



Now, I know this may seem ambitious but little old Delaware has always done big things and we’re not stopping now.



It’s not going to be easy but what history tells us is that the toughest of times require the brightest of hope with all of us doing our part.



And right now, in this moment what we need is more than “some” hope or “normal” hope.



What we need is Bright Hope.



Bright hope is illuminating.



It’s inspirational.



It motivates us to be our best selves and to bring out the best in each other.



Many of you know, Bright Hope was the name of the church my grandmother attended for seventy years.



And for me it’s not just a name.



It’s how I approach my life.



It’s how I served in the House.



And it’s how I’ll lead as your United States Senator.



Now, I know there are some who hear these words and think our politics are too broken for bright hope.



But here’s the thing — bright hope shines brightest in the dark.



Bright hope is not settling for what you see… It’s realizing what you dream!



Bright hope is not just about making history… It’s about making a difference — and blazing a trail so that the way is easier for the change-makers who will one day follow our path.



Bright hope is a nation coming back together again, undeterred by our challenges, buoyed by our faith not our fears, inspired to put aside our differences following the platinum rule to “treat our neighbors as they want to be treated.”



Instead of our backs turned against each other, we stand side by side, we walk shoulder to shoulder into that promise land that was promised.

Because bright hope isn’t just the destination, it’s the journey.