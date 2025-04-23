Lisa Borin Ogden hired as In-House Solicitor for City of Rehoboth Beach

Lisa Borin Ogden has been hired as the City of Rehoboth Beach’s first in-house solicitor. Ogden, who has a long career as a public servant, will begin her new role May 27th. The Board of Commissioners authorized the mayor to execute the employment agreement during its April 17 meeting.

Lisa Borin Ogden

Additional Information from the City of Rehoboth Beach:

Ogden is a member of the Delaware Bar and earned her juris doctor degree from Syracuse University College of Law and her undergraduate degree from Emory University. Ogden has a long and distinguished career as a public servant, most recently as deputy secretary of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control from 2017-2025. In that capacity, she oversaw the operation of multiple divisions, indirectly supervised more than 900 employees, and administered a budget in excess of $250 million. She also managed permitting, public outreach, and regulatory compliance for the state’s first offshore wind development project and directed permitting for expansion of the Port of Wilmington.

Ogden also was formerly a Delaware deputy attorney general and served as director of the state’s Victims’ Compensation Assistance Program, where she restructured and modernized an office that provides critical resources and relief to victims of violent crime.

“I’m excited to welcome Lisa to the City of Rehoboth Beach team,” says Mayor Stan Mills. “She brings a wealth of legal and managerial skills and experience that will serve the city well. I look forward to bringing this important role in house and centralizing the city’s legal services.”

As the City of Rehoboth Beach’s solicitor, Ogden will provide legal advice and consultation to the Board of Commissioners and city officials and will oversee all legal activities for the city, except for representation of the Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment. Her starting annual salary will be $200,000/year.