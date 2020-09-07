Little Free Pantry Now Available At Lewes Public Library

The Lewes Public Library now has a ‘little free pantry.’

Donations are being accepted to stock the pantry with non-perishable food items, hygiene products and other goods for people in need in the Lewes area.

The Teen Service Librarian Emily Ellinger and the library’s young environmentalists club, Roots and Shoots, developed the idea during a virtual meeting. “Our club really wanted to find a way to help people in need access resources at any time of the day. We realized how hard it was at the time to find things ike bread and toilet paper, and we thought this would be a way to share with the community during a crisis,” Ellinger said.

The little free pantry is located at the Library’s Adams Avenue entrance.





