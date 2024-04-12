Little League Begins Play April 12 through May 4th

Little League gets underway Friday night at the Lower Sussex Little League Complex at the Pyle Center. Festivities and competitions start at 5pm, we will line up for the parade at 6, all contests to end at 8 with awards to follow.

On Saturday, it’s opening day for many teams from Delaware and Maryland –

Georgetown – Games begin at 11am

Lewes – Parade begins at 9am – followed by Opening Ceremonies and games begin at 10:30am

Milton – Parade begins at 9am, Opening Ceremonies at 10 and games begin shortly after

Berlin – Parade begins at 9am

Willards – Parade begins at 9am – Opening Ceremonies begin after the parade with ballgames to follow

Snow Hill – Opening Ceremonies and games all day

Pocomoke – Parade begins at 9am – Games start at 10am

West Salisbury – Opening Ceremonies, Chicken BBQ, Hitting Derby and games

On Friday, April 19th, Milford and Woodbridge begin their seasons and on Saturday, April 20th – Delmar and East Wicomico begin play.

The Laurel Little League begins play on Friday, April 26th.

On May 4th, Millsboro and Nanticoke begin their Little League seasons.