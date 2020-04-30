Little League Cancels 2020 World Series and Region Tournaments

Little League has canceled the 2020 World Series and Region Tournaments. Steve Keener, President and CEO of Little League International, that given the uncertainties in travel, and all of the various rules regarding holding large events, that Little League would have to cancel their World Series and Regional events for first time in organization history. Little League has also committed approximately $1.2 million in support to local leagues. This includes the Senior Softball World Series held in Roxana in August – which has just been renewed for the next three tournaments.

There are 6,500 community-based Little League programs played in 84 countries.