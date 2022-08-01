Little League Senior League Softball World Series Returns to Roxana for First Time Since 2019

For the first time in three years, the Senior League Softball Word Series returns to Roxana, drawing teams from the Philippines to the Netherlands to compete with other US and regional teams.

Opening ceremonies take place this afternoon (Monday) at 4:30 p.m. on Bruce Layton Field. Sunday’s championship game will be shown nationally on ESPN-2.

Martin Donovan with the Senior League Softball World Series told The Talk of Delmarva’s Mike Bradley that previous studies have indicated that the event generates about $2,000,000 for the local economy.

There are also benefits that cannot be measured.

“When you figure every time you turn around, between innings they tell you where they’re at, they show the beaches…it’s free advertising for the state and the county,” Donovan said.

Donovan said the group of local volunteers managed to largely stay together through the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information and updates, please CLICK HERE

Address to the park:

34476 Pyle Center Rd, Frankford DE