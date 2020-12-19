Live Nativity Returns to Circle in Georgetown Through Christmas Eve

The Live Nativity has returned to the Georgetown Circle for the second year. Presented by the community and the Good Ole Boy Foundation – the birth of Jesus plays out nightly until Christmas from 6 to 8pm – there’s also music, hot chocolate and cookies. Remember your face covering and social distance where possible. Donations are being accepted for the Sussex County Foster Parent Association and the Sussex County Pregnancy Center. They’re looking for new unwrapped toys and books for all ages, diapers and pull-ups, wipes, children’s winter clothing size 18 months to 2-T. If possible – RSVP before you go to the Live Nativity so they can better plan.