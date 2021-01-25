Local Artist Contributes Painting To Rehoboth City Hall

A work of art now graces the reception area of Rehoboth Beach City Hall to put visitors in the mood to head to the beach.

“Rehoboth Calling!” portrays the bandstand, a flamingo, palm trees and beach balls. Nina Mickelsen, who has a studio in Lewes, donated the painting, done in silk screen ink and acrylics, to the City of Rehoboth.



“As a Rehoboth landmark, I wanted it to be a central element. Also, I always find it fun when in the summer we put out our flamingos and palm trees as though we’d want to be a bit more south, climate-wise, than we are! It’s the lightness of heart, the love for our Mid-Atlantic beach culture that I wanted to capture,” Mickelsen said.

“I am happy it is in its rightful home.”