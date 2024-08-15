Local Fire Departments Awarded Life-Saving Rescue Resources to Help Defend Against Grain Bin Accidents

The Harrington Fire Company and Hockessin Fire Company are two of more than 332 rural fire departments to receive a grain rescue tube and a training through Nationwide’s Grain Bin Safety advocacy campaign. On July 28th and 29th, local first responders with Hockessin and Harrington Fire Companies were awarded the specialized training. Hockessin received a grain rescue tube, while Harrington had received theirs in 2019 during their initial training. The resources will be used to help protect against grain entrapments, which result in dozens of deaths across rural America. Every year, thousands of farmers and commercial grain handlers risk their lives by entering grain bins to remove clumped or rotted grain–risks that officials say continue to be overlooked. Brad Liggett, who is the president of Agribusiness at Nationwide says it only takes seconds, or a simple mistake, for an adult to sink in the quicksand-like flow of grain and become fully entrapped or engulfed. Adding to the risk is a lack of rescue equipment available to local fire departments and emergency responders who are called for help when a worker becomes trapped.

Harrington Fire Company and Schiff Farms representatives that completed the training.

Schiff Farms employee was lowered into corn for a practice rescue.

Hockessin Firefighter practices the correct cut during a grain bin rescue.

Additional Information:

To help lead the fight against these accidents impacting agricultural communities, the country’s leading

insurer of farms and ranches, Nationwide, began its Grain Bin Safety campaign in 2014 to bring

awareness to the hazards of entering grain structures and to equip fire departments with the resources

needed to respond effectively.



Harrington and Hockessin are two of more than 332 fire departments to receive these resources and

benefit from the program since its inception.

Mikayla Paul, Delaware Farm Bureau assistant executive director, said, “It is very important to us that our

local fire companies are well-prepared for in the case of grain entrapment.” She noted the attendance of

representatives from Shiff Farms. “We were happy to see employees from Schiff Farms attend the

training, as grain bin safety is a part of their daily lives.”

The grain rescue tube delivery and training was conducted by the National Education Center for

Agricultural Safety (NECAS) and included simulations of entrapments and rescues using a state-of-the-

art grain entrapment simulator, which is loaded on a trailer and able to hold about 100 bushels of grain.

Since 2014, at least 11 successful rescues have utilized these resources, including recent rescues in

Arkansas and Indiana.

“With long-standing roots in agriculture, we’re thankful for the work America’s farmers do and for the

contributions of our valuable partners who help us make a difference with this campaign in rural

communities,” said Liggett.



To learn more or view grain bin safety resources, visit www.thinkgrainbinsafety.com.