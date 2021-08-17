Local Lighthouse Depicted On New Forever Stamp

A forever stamp that features the Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse has been unveiled.

The lighthouse is still in working order, at the mouth of Delaware Bay near Lewes. It’s 70 feet tall and built of cast-iron plates and bricks.

The Mid-Atlantic Lighthouses stamps series recognizes five lighthouses.

A ceremony to unveil the stamp was held Monday, including Lewes Mayor Ted Becker, Delaware Historical and Cultural Affairs Director Tim Slavin and members of the Delaware Bay Lighthouse Foundation.

“I am delighted that this pride of the First State is now being celebrated nationally by the Postal Service,” Carper said. “The Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse is not just a beautiful landmark, it’s still a working lighthouse, aiding ships off of our coast. This is a proud day for Delaware and the many supporters and volunteers who work so hard to continue the storied legacy of our lighthouse.”