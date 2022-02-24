Local Man’s Estate Provides Lasting Educational Legacy

Three colleges and universities on the Eastern Shore are getting shares of $8.9-million in gifts from the estate of a Salisbury-area resident. The funds will go toward scholarships and financial aid.

George E- Miles, who was raised in Memphis, graduated from Georgia Tech and worked at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, spent most of his adult life in the Salisbury area. Miles passed away in 2018.

His estate is making gifts of about $3.3-million each for Salisbury University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, and $2.32-million for Wor-Wic community College.

George E. Miles (photo provided by Salisbury University)

“According to Mr. Miles’ family, his education and career were points of pride throughout his life,” SU President Charles Wight said. “This generous gift from his estate will afford similar educational and career opportunities to countless SU students in the form of scholarships and financial aid. We are grateful for his posthumous support and that of his family.”

“We are grateful Mr. George E. Miles remembered the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in his estate plans,” UMES President Heidi Anderson said. “This is all the more fitting, given his work at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility and the strong relationship UMES has with Wallops with respect to our engineering and aviation science programs. Mr. Miles’ legacy will live on in meaningful ways for many years to come.”

“Wor-Wic is proud to establish the George E. Miles endowed scholarship fund with this transformative gift,” according to Wor-Wic President Dr. Ray Hoy. “Income from the endowment will be used to bring life-changing education in the form of scholarships that will enhance the learning experience and opportunities for students on the Lower Eastern Shore.”