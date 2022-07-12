Local Teenager Dies in Hit-and-Run Collision in Worcester Co.

A 14-year-old Ocean Pines boy has died in a hospital after being struck as he was trying to cross Grays Corner Road on foot at Riddle Lane.

Maryland State Police said an investigation indicates that the driver of the striking eastbound vehicle left the scene and did not return. The vehicle may be a dark-color Mercedes, likely 2011 or 2012, with possible damage to the driver’s side mirror and headlight.

The parents of the victim have been notified.

The crash was reported at about 10:45 p.m. Monday.

Police are trying to locate camera footage that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident or the driver or vehicle is asked to contact Maryland State Police at the Berlin Barracks at 410-641-3101 or the State Police Crash Team at 410-819-4721.